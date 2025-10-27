/UPSC aspirant strangled, body set ablaze in Delhi flat; 3 including live-in partner arrested

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old UPSC aspirant, whose body was found in his flat in Delhi's Gandhi Vihar area on Sunday. The arrested individuals include a 21-year-old woman who was the victim's live-in partner, the woman's former boyfriend and an associate, all residents of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The arrested woman was pursuing a BSc in Forensic Science. "The woman, who had been in a live-in relationship with the victim, conspired with the two men to kill him and later set his body on fire to make it appear as an accidental blaze," news agency PTI quoted a police source as saying.

How was the murder plotted?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The deceased, identified as Ramkesh Meena, was staying on the fourth floor of a building in Gandhi Vihar. "On October 6, police received information about a fire incident in the flat due to an AC blast. Fire tenders doused the flames and recovered a badly burnt body from the room. Initially, a case was registered under relevant provisions and investigation was launched," the source added.

The source revealed that, based on CCTV footage, two men with their faces covered entered the building on the night of October 5 and 6, around 2:57 am, along with a woman. As soon as they departed, the fire broke out in the house.

"During the investigation, call detail records of the woman showing her presence near the crime scene raised suspicion. Multiple raids were conducted in Moradabad, and she was arrested on October 18. She confessed to the crime and named her two accomplices," he further added.

After the woman confessed to the crime, her two accomplices were also arrested. The woman disclosed to the investigators that Ramkesh Meena had captured her obscene videos and refused to delete them. She shared this whole incident with her ex-boyfriend, which made him angry, and he decided to kill Meena.

The police sources confirmed that the trio strangled Meena and then poured oil, ghee and liquor on the body. Her former boyfriend, an LPG distributor, then opened a gas cylinder valve and set it ablaze, triggering an explosion. The trio subsequently fled the scene, taking the victim’s hard drive, laptops, and other valuables.