Delhi to use plasma technique on trial basis for COVID-19 patients: Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Lt Governor Anil Baijal said on Wednesday that Delhi will use "plasma technique" for treatment on a trial basis to save lives of critical coronavirus patients.

"Advised all to strictly adhere to the guidelines and protocols issued by the Union health ministry while dealing with coronavirus patients," Baijal said.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that only one new coronavirus case was reported in the state today.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has now reached 387 with 167 active cases.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government announced that two more coronavirus cases were reported from Patiala and Sangrur. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has now reached 186. The number of active cases has reached 146 which includes 13 deaths due to the virus.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the country, India's health minister said: "Bihar isn't in so much trouble right now but definitely Maharashtra is in a bit of trouble particularly Mumbai and also Karnataka."

(With ANI inputs)