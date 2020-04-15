Bats might have transmitted COVID-19 to pangolins and it got transmitted to humans: ICMR

India's health ministry said today that districts in the country will be divided into three categories as the country fights the coronavirus pandemic.

The classification will be based on "hotspot districts", "non-hotspot districts" where cases are being reported and green zone districts.

"We also conducted surveillance, in which we found that there are two types of bats, and they carried coronavirus which was not capable of affecting humans. It's rare, maybe once in 1,000 years that it gets transmitted from bats to humans," Indian Council of Medical Research's (CMR) Gangakhedkar said during the press conference.

"As per research in China, it was found that coronavirus might have originated due to mutation in bats. Bats might have transmitted it to pangolins, from pangolins it got transmitted to humans," Gangakhedkar added.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu informed that the first coronavirus case of Arunachal has tested negative today after conducting the third test.

"He was kept in isolation for 13 days, under the observation of doctors. Repeat sample is being collected today again," the Arunachal chief minister informed.

(With ANI inputs)