/Delhi School Education bill passed; Atishi calls it attack on rights of parents

The Delhi Assembly on Friday passed the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) 2025 Bill. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her ministers later greeted the media after the passage of the bill.

AAP proposed eight amendments to the bill, but all were rejected by the BJP government. 41 BJP MLAs voted in its favour and 17 AAP MLAs voted against it.

AAP leader Atishi opposed the bill.

"The new Fee Regulation Bill of the BJP government in Delhi is a direct attack on the rights of the parents of Delhi. There is no provision in the bill to listen to the parents, and their right to go to court has also been taken away from them. Every line in this law has been written for the benefit of private school owners. Our clear demand is... the bill should be sent to the select committee and the opinion of the parents should be heard," she wrote on X.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said on Thursday that after the passage of the bill, fees of all privateschools would be regulated.

"This bill replaces a toothless, reactive framework with a proactive, empowered, and transparent one. Earlier, the DoE could only approve the fee increases by the schools under the land clause, while there are hundreds of smaller private schools where the fee increase goes unchecked. The parents of bigger schools complain, but if the fee of a small private school in Najafgarh increases from ₹1,000 to ₹1,500, it is a 50% hike. This is a huge burden for the parents of that school, but they, in most cases, do not complain,” he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.