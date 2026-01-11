/Delhi RWA president shot dead in Shalimar Bagh, probe links killing to 2023 husband's murder case

A 44-year-old woman was shot dead in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh on Saturday. Police suspected that the killing was likely to be related to the 2023 murder of her husband, an official said. The deceased woman was identified as Rachna Yadav, a resident of Shalimar Bagh and the resident welfare association (RWA) president of her area. Police also confirmed that she was shot in the head and died immediately.

It was revealed that Rachna was originally from Bhalswa village in north-west Delhi, and it was suspected that she was murdered in connection with the killing of her husband, Vijendra Yadav, who was shot dead in 2023. The case is still under trial.

"In the 2023 case, Vijendra Yadav was allegedly murdered due to previous enmity. Bharat Yadav and five others were named as accused. While five of the accused were arrested and are facing trial, the main accused, Bharat Yadav, is still absconding and has been declared a proclaimed offender," a senior police officer said, news agency PTI reported.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Rachna was a key witness

Police said Rachna was a key witness in her husband’s murder case, and her testimony was crucial for the prosecution. Investigators suspect her killing was intended to weaken the case and instil fear among other witnesses. CCTV footage has emerged in the Rachna Yadav murder case, which reportedly shows the shooter. Police said the accused fled the scene with the help of an accomplice who was waiting nearby on a sports bike with a Delhi registration number, enabling a quick escape.

According to officials, a PCR call was received at around 10.59 am at Shalimar Bagh police station reporting that a woman had been shot. Police teams rushed to the location and found Rachna lying on the road in a pool of blood, with an empty cartridge recovered from the spot.

Investigators said that as Rachna was returning after meeting a neighbour, two assailants intercepted her. One allegedly stopped her, asked her name, and upon confirmation, shot her in the head before fleeing with his accomplice.

Initial inquiry included that the attackers appeared to have prior knowledge about the targeted woman's identity and movements. "Crime Team and FSL teams were immediately called, and the scene of the crime was thoroughly examined. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned to identify the assailants," Additional Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

"We are re-examining all aspects of the 2023 case and the role of the proclaimed offender (Bharat)," Singh said and added that multiple teams have been formed to find out the shooters and masterminds of the crime. In response, the victim's elder daughter, Kanika Yadav, claimed that the murder was planned by Bharat. "Some of the accused in my father's murder case are lodged in Tihar Jail. Despite that, they are planning such crimes. Bharat Yadav planned and executed my mother's murder," she alleged.

Kanika alleged that her mother was killed for refusing to back down as a witness in her father’s murder case. "They were afraid that they would be convicted based on her statement. That is why my mother was killed. My father was murdered in 2023, and the case is still pending before the court," she said.