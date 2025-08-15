/Delhi: Roof of dargah collapses near Humayun's Tomb, many feared trapped

The incident took place at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah, which is located near Humayun's Tomb.
Many people are feared trapped under debris after the roof of a dargah collapsed near Humayun's Tomb in the national capital's Nizamuddin area. NDRF has been pressed into the search-and-rescue operation, and at least 11 people were rescued.
The incident took place at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah, which is located near Humayun's Tomb in Delhi'sNizamuddin area. Police and fire department personnel are also present in the area.
This is a developing story.