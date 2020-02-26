Delhi riots: Police remained paralysed, Home Minister Amit Shah should resign, says Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday called for the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over the deadly clashes in National Capital.

"The Centre and the Union Home Minister is responsible for the present situation in Delhi. The Union Home Minister should resign," said Sonia Gandhi.

Launching a scathing attack at BJP, Congress President said that there is a conspiracy behind the violence, the country also saw this during Delhi elections. Many BJP leaders made inciting comments creating an atmosphere of fear and hatred. Delhi Police has remained paralysed in the last 72 hrs-around 18 lives have been lost so far, including a head constable, hundreds are in hospital, many with gunshot injuries. Violence continues unabated on the streets of North East Delhi.

Sonia said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is equally responsible for not activating the administration to reach out to the people to maintain peace and harmony.

"It is the collective failure of both governments that have resulted in a great tragedy in the capital city," she added.

Meanwhile, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, who has been given the charge of bringing violence in North-East Delhi under control, will attend the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting.

"He is going to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cabinet about the situation," sources said.

Last night, Doval visited Jaffrabad, Seelampur and other parts of North-East Delhi where he held talks with leaders of different communities.

Unrest over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) began in December but the latest deadly clashes were the worst the capital has seen in decades.

An official at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in New Delhi said 20 people had died there and more than 200 injured people, many of them with bullet wounds, had been treated.

clashes in the national capital have reportedly led to the death of 20 people — including a policeman in the last 3 days. And a total of 190 people have been injured — including a child — as rival groups clashed amid protests over the citizenship law.

People armed with sticks and rods clashed in a violent encounter in the north-eastern part of Delhi on Monday and Tuesday. Section-144 has been imposed in the affected areas.Section-144 is often used to prohibit an assembly of five or more persons when unrest is anticipated.

As violence continues to spread in northeast Delhi 'shoot at sight' have been issued in various parts. Union home minister Amit shah chaired three meetings with political leaders and police officials in 24 hours.

(With inputs from ANI)