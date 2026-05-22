/Delhi records warmest night in 14 years, severe heatwave conditions to persist

A severe heatwave has engulfed large parts of India including national capital Delhi. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the night temperature on Thursday settled at 31.9 degrees Celsius (°C) at the Safdarjung Observatory (Base weather station) making it the warmest May night in 14 years. The temperature was five degrees above normal for the month of May.

The last time Delhi witnessed such high night temperature during the month was on May 26, 2012, when the minimum temperature recorded by IMD was 32.5°C.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature (Day temperature) on Thursday stood at 43.6°C, which was 3.4°C above normal. Other weather stations like the Ridge saw the temperature soar to 45.3°C leading to continued heatwave conditions in the capital for fourth consecutive day.

Such weather conditions (Heatwave), according to IMD are likely to stay till May 27 for which an “orange” alert has been issued.