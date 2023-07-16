Delhi: Pubgoers get trapped inside elevator for 10 hours, rescuers break windows to evacuate them

Ten people who were stuck inside a lift in a South Extension club were on Sunday rescued by Delhi Fire Service personnel, said an official.

The Delhi Fire Service got a call at around 5:42 am on Sunday about the incident at Code Club near the South Extension Metro Station, said a DFS official.

After receiving the call, the Delhi Fire Service personnel reached the spot and rescued them safely.

On Sunday, around 2:00 am, a group of pubgoers were trapped inside an elevator for 10 hours after the lift malfunctioned and stopped working.

As the situation got intense, the rescue workers took the decision to break the lift's window and then further pulled the people to safety.

The people trapped inside included five women, and five men, who were on their way to the parking lot after the party at the club ended.

They were all taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after being rescued. As per India Today reports, the people, especially the women were distressed and in a state of shock but did not suffer any major wounds.

"A fire call was received from South ex about 10 people stuck in lift, coming from club. Code Club, Khanna Jewellers, south extension metro station, new Delhi. Team returned from rescue call and reports that 10 persons rescued safely from a lift by DFS," Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services, said in a tweet. A fire call was received from South ex about 10 people stuck in lift, coming from club. Time 0542/43hrs.

According to the reports, the inquiry showed that the club had permission to open till late at night. The people who were stuck in the elevator tried to open the lift using a key at first but were unsuccessful.

Though the incident did not cause any injuries or physical harm to the victims but it left them traumatized.

Some people expressed disappointment at the slow response time of the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies)

