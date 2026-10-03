/Delhi Police register 3 FIRs over Jantar Mantar protests demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation

Delhi Police have registered at least three FIRs in connection with Friday's (Oct 02) protests by student groups, political parties and civil society activists who attempted to gather at Jantar Mantar and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Two FIRs were registered at Parliament Street police station and one at Connaught Place police station, police said, as reported by PTI.

What are the charges against Jantar Mantar protestors?

The cases invoke Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant.

According to the report, no individual or organisation has been named in the accused column of the FIRs. However, police said the names and details of organisers and organisations that proposed or participated in the demonstrations have been mentioned in the contents of the cases.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Why were the FIRs registered?

According to police officers, the cases were based on daily diary entries made by police officials following Friday's demonstrations.

The protests were held despite prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) being in force across the New Delhi district. Police had said the restrictions were imposed to maintain public order, ensure public safety and regulate traffic.

The orders prohibited public gatherings of five or more people, processions, demonstrations, picketing and dharnas without prior written permission. Carrying certain weapons and objects, as well as shouting slogans or making speeches, was also prohibited without permission. Delhi Police had warned before the demonstrations that violations could invite action under Section 223 of the BNS and other applicable laws.

Why was a protest held at Jantar Mantar on Gandhi Jayanti?