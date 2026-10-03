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  • /India secures deportation of narco-trafficking kingpin Navpreet Singh from Türkiye | BIG BREAKING

India secures deportation of narco-trafficking kingpin Navpreet Singh from Türkiye | BIG BREAKING

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 10:25 IST | Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 10:45 IST
India secures deportation of narco-trafficking kingpin Navpreet Singh from Türkiye | BIG BREAKING

Breaking News Photograph: (WION Web Desk)

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India secures deportation of narco-trafficking kingpin Navpreet Singh from Türkiye | BIG BREAKING

India has secured the deportation of alleged drug-trafficking kingpin Navpreet Singh from Türkiye, according to Indian Home Minister Amit Shah. In a post on X, Shah said that the narco kingpin had obtained Turkish citizenship under the identity of Navab Virk, but that he continued smuggling heroin and methamphetamine from Afghanistan to India. Indian agencies tracked him down, “ripping apart veil after veil to unmask his true identity”, and secured his deportation, the statement said.

“Today he has been brought back to India and put behind bars in connection with cases involving drug trafficking and other crimes he is accused of. Congratulations to all the agencies for this success,” said Shah.

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He added that the Modi government remains committed to dismantling narco-cartels before December 2029.

Who is Navpreet Singh?

Navpreet Singh (also known as Nav or Nav Bhullar) is an alleged international narco-trafficking kingpin. Indian intelligence and police agencies have linked him to several major syndicates. Most notably, he is tied to a high-profile case involving a 358-kilogram haul of high-profile Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS). His operations are also believed to include sophisticated narco-hawala routes used to launder money and fund further smuggling activities.

While Navpreet Singh was hiding in Turkiye (Turkey), he, as per reports, used his cousin, Prabhdeep Singh (alias Harry), a former Indian paramilitary officer, as feet on the ground. Prabhdeep allegedly acted as the chief domestic manager, communicating Navpreet's instructions to the distribution teams, handling logistics, and monitoring the movement of narcotic shipments across states.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist and Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with five years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. She has e...Read More

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