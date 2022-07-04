Delhi police arrests third gangster who shot Punjabi singer Moose Wala

An official said on Monday that the special cell of Delhi police has arrested the third shooter involved in the brutal killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Ankit Sirsa, another most wanted gangster of the gang alliance between Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, was the main shooter in the murder of Moose Wala.

Addressing a press conference, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H G S Dhaliwal said, ''Our teams conducted raids in six states, including Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, and Delhi.''

"On Sunday, at around 11 pm, our team apprehended Ankit who shot at Moosewala from close range. His associate Sachin Bhiwani was also arrested," he added.

Other than Ankit, the Delhi police also arrested Sachin Bhiwani was responsible for harbouring four of the shooters of the Sidhu Moosewala case.

Bhiwani, who was the main person handling all the operations of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Rajasthan, is also wanted in a heinous case of Churu.

The police said that a 9 mm pistol along with 10 live cartridges, a 30 mm pistol with nine live cartridges, three police uniforms of Punjab Police and two mobile handsets along with a dongle and SIM card have been seized from their possession.

The Punjabi singer, also known as Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was shot 19 times at Jawaharke village in Mansa district of the state on May 29.



(With inputs from agencies)

