/AQI reaches hazardous, GRAP Stage 4 imposed in Delhi NCR: Complete list of what’s banned and allowed

In response to the alarmingly deteriorating air quality in the Delhi NCR, the CAQM has imposed the fourth phase of the GRAP. This is the most stringent of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The air quality in Delhi reached "hazardous" or "severe plus", with AQI as high as 542 at 9 am in New Delhi. Cities like Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad are covered in toxic fumes. Healthy individuals are expected to face throat irritation and breathing difficulty, whereas sensitive groups are advised to avoid outdoor activities.

Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4- What’s banned and allowed?

Construction and Demolition: All construction activities are banned, including public projects like highways, roads, flyovers, power lines, pipelines, and telecommunications. Stone crushers and mining activities are also banned. Some projects which are considered to be of national importance may get special exemptions.

Vehicle movement: All non-essential trucks, MGVs and HGVs are banned from entering Delhi; only trucks carrying essential commodities and running on cleaner fuels like CNG, LNG, BS-VI diesel, or electric are allowed to enter. All BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers are not allowed on the roads in Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida. BS-VI diesel, CNG, electric, and BS-IV petrol/BS-VI petrol vehicles are allowed; the authorities might consider odd-even depending on the developments.

Work from home: An order that allows 50% of employees in government, municipal, and private offices to work from home.

Schools and education: All physical classes of students except classes X to XII are not allowed, hybrid mode or online mode of instruction is advised for classes VI to IX.