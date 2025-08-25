/Delhi metro fare hike: DMRC raises ticket prices for first time in 8 years. Here's all you need to know

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on X confirmed that the fares for Delhi metro service are being hiked starting Monday (Aug 25). Here’s how much your next metro ride will cost — scroll to see the new fares.
Travelling in the Delhi Metro just got costlier. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has confirmed that fares will go up starting Monday (August 25). This marks the first Delhi Metro fare hike since 2017. In a post on X, DMRC said that the rate revision was modest, with fares hiked by Re 1 to Rs 4 across most lines, while tickets on the Airport Line will cost up to Rs 5 more.
Responding to an X user's post asking "are the fares increasing," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said, "This is to confirm that Delhi Metro fares will be revised with effect from tomorrow, i.e., 25th August 2025. The revision will be nominal, with fares increasing by ₹1 to ₹4. The fares on the Airport Line will increase by up to ₹5."
In another post, the DMRC revealed that the new fare would differ on weekdays and weekends. As per a table it shared, on weekdays (i.e. from Monday to Saturday), the fare would be:
Meanwhile, on Sundays and national holidays, the fare would be a bit cheaper. For years, fares have been cheaper on Sundays and national holidays to encourage higher ridership on non-working days, promoting public transport usage when roads are typically busier with leisure travel.
It added that “A similar increase has also been implemented for the Airport Express Line (AEL), where the increase ranges from ₹ 1 to ₹ 5.” The time limits, however, remain unchanged — 65 minutes for trips up to 2 km, 100 minutes for 12–21 km, and 180 minutes for over 21 km.
The fare increase hasn’t gone down well with commuters. Many on social media asked why prices were raised without any new facilities in return. “I travel on a daily basis and pay two way fare still me and so people face issues in metro after paying fare like No seat availability, so much rush on peak hours. If @OfficialDMRC can't provide seat for people than why increased fare,” one user wrote.
“Without any prior notification to the public DMRC has announced fare increased with immediate effect. I travel to and fro to Millineum Centre to Delhi and back previously it cost Rs. 54/- one sided by Card and now it is Rs. 60/-. It is too much of a nonsense decision for DMRC,” complained another.