/Delhi metro fare hike: DMRC raises ticket prices for first time in 8 years. Here's all you need to know

Travelling in the Delhi Metro just got costlier. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has confirmed that fares will go up starting Monday (August 25). This marks the first Delhi Metro fare hike since 2017. In a post on X, DMRC said that the rate revision was modest, with fares hiked by Re 1 to Rs 4 across most lines, while tickets on the Airport Line will cost up to Rs 5 more.

What did the DMRC say about metro fare hike?

Responding to an X user's post asking "are the fares increasing," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said, "This is to confirm that Delhi Metro fares will be revised with effect from tomorrow, i.e., 25th August 2025. The revision will be nominal, with fares increasing by ₹1 to ₹4. The fares on the Airport Line will increase by up to ₹5."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

New fare slabs

In another post, the DMRC revealed that the new fare would differ on weekdays and weekends. As per a table it shared, on weekdays (i.e. from Monday to Saturday), the fare would be:

For 0–2 km: Rs 11

2–5 km: Rs 21

5–12 km: Rs 32

12–21 km: Rs 43

21–32 km: Rs 54

Beyond 32 km: Rs 64

Fare change for Sundays & national holidays

Meanwhile, on Sundays and national holidays, the fare would be a bit cheaper. For years, fares have been cheaper on Sundays and national holidays to encourage higher ridership on non-working days, promoting public transport usage when roads are typically busier with leisure travel.

0–2 km: Rs 11

2–5 km: Rs 11

5–12 km: Rs 21

12–21 km: Rs 32

21–32 km: Rs 43

Beyond 32 km: Rs 54

It added that “A similar increase has also been implemented for the Airport Express Line (AEL), where the increase ranges from ₹ 1 to ₹ 5.” The time limits, however, remain unchanged — 65 minutes for trips up to 2 km, 100 minutes for 12–21 km, and 180 minutes for over 21 km.

Public reaction