/Delhi man kills wife with scissors days after son’s birthday, also murders mother-in-law, check full details inside

A man killed his wife and mother-in-law with a pair of scissors on Saturday (August 31) in Sector 17, Rohini, Delhi, after frequent quarrels at home, police said. The incident happened just two days after the family had celebrated the couple’s sons’ birthday. The accused, 40-year-old Yogesh Sehgal, earlier worked as an artisan at a jewellery shop but had recently lost his job due to undisclosed reasons. He has been arrested now. The victims were identified as his wife, 34-year-old Priya Sehgal, and her mother, 63-year-old Kusum Sinha.

According to police, the couple often argued over small matters. On Saturday afternoon, around 3:50 pm, Kusum’s son, 30-year-old Megh Sinha, tried to contact his mother but got no response from her.

When he reached the house, he found the main door locked and noticed blood stains on the floor. After the lock was broken, Priya and Kusum were found with stab wounds in the same room.

“I was trying to call my mother on Saturday, but all the calls went unanswered. I went to their house looking for her, but when I broke the lock, I saw my mother and sister lying with multiple stab wounds. He brutally killed them with a scissors. He also took my nephews. I don’t know what his intentions are. We just want them to be safe. He told police in front of me that my mother abused him. My mother has never even argued with him...,” Megh told HT.

Investigators said Yogesh attacked the two women while his teenage sons were away at school. Just two days earlier, during the birthday celebration of their elder son, a dispute had broken out between Yogesh and Priya over the gifts exchanged between relatives.