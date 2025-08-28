/National Annual Report and Index on Women’s Safety: New report show that 40% women are not safe in urban areas, they feel...

A new report on women’s safety, called the National Annual Report and Index on Women’s Safety (NARI 2025), shows that around 40% of women in Indian cities feel not very safe or unsafe. The report is based on feedback from 12,770 women across 31 cities in all the states of India. According to sources, 7 per cent of women said that they faced harassment in 2024, with young women between 18 and 24 being most vulnerable (weak and easy to hurt physically or emotionally). This figure is far higher than the official crime records from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) of 2022.

The types of harassment women reported include staring, catcalling, vulgar remarks and unwanted physical contact on the streets. Poor lighting, weak public transport and lack of proper infrastructure were seen as major reasons.

Cities such as Kolkata, Delhi, Ranchi, Srinagar and Faridabad were rated among the least safe, while Mumbai, Kohima, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Aizawl, Gangtok and Itanagar were seen as safer states.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The report also highlights that it goes beyond official statistics by covering daily experiences and unreported cases of harassment against women. Many women avoid reporting crimes due to fear of further harassment. Only 22 per cent of those surveyed said that they reported their problems and experiences to higher authorities.

It also found that 53% of women were unsure if their workplace had a Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) policy, even though it is legally required now.

The report was released by National Commission for Women chairperson, Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, and the report was prepared by Pvalue Analytics and published by the Group of Intellectuals and Academicians (GIA). Rahatkar said that the findings will help to improve women’s safety at home, workplaces and public spaces.