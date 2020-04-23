Delhi hospital sends 56 to quarantine after dietician tests positive for COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday reported 61 more coronavirus cases taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,510.

The state health department informed that there are 1,280 active cases of COVID-19 infections with 206 people having been discharged.

UP has recorded 24 deaths due to the virus so far.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital sent at least 56 people to quarantine after a dietician associated with the hospital tested positive for coronavirus.

Bihar today recorded nine more coronavirus cases taking the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 162.

Indian Army sources told ANI that three personnel tested positive for the virus in Baroda, Gujarat.

An ATM booth was reportedly the "common source" as the Army personnel were withdrawing money from it on the same day. At least 28 close contacts of the Army personnel have been quarantined.

In Rajasthan, 76 more coronavirus cases were detected taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,964.

(With ANI inputs)

