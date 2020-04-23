India reports 1,229 new coronavirus cases, 34 new deaths; 21,700 infected nationwide

India's health ministry reported 1,229 new coronavirus cases and 34 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

The are 16,689 active cases in the country with 686 deaths due to the virus even as 4,325 patients have been cured of the virus, the health ministry informed.

The number of infections has now risen to 21,700.

Meanwhile, West Bengal chief secretary Rajiva Sinha said: "In India, close to 70 per cent cases are asymptomatic and doctors are worried on how to identify them. If the lockdown opens on May 4, then it will be a big challenge."

The Gujarat government informed today that 45 people who had tested positive for coronavirus were discharged. They have now agreed to donate blood plasma, as they have developed antibodies, the state government said.

Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 54 more coronavirus cases taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,683 which includes 908 active cases. Twenty people have died due to the virus in the state.

In J&K, twenty new cases were reported today with the number of confirmed coronavirus cases going up to 427.

In Ranchi in Jharkhand, four more persons tested positive for coronavirus with the total number of cases rising to 53.

in Karnataka, 18 new cases of the virus were reported with the number of cases rising to 445.