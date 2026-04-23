/Delhi horror: Ex-domestic worker held for rape, murder of IRS officer’s daughter in Kailash Hills

The Delhi Police arrested a 19-year-old former domestic worker for the brutal rape and murder of a 22-year-old woman in South Delhi’s Kailash Hills, uncovering a disturbing sequence of events that began hours earlier in Rajasthan and culminated in a meticulously executed crime inside a residential home.

The victim, an engineering graduate from IIT and an UPSC aspirant, was the daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, and police identified the accused as Rahul Meena, who was apprehended from a hotel in Dwarka within 12 hours of the incident following an intensive multi-team investigation.

According to investigators, the crime took place on Wednesday morning when the victim was alone at home, as her parents had stepped out for their routine gym session around 6:40 am, a detail that the accused was fully aware of due to his previous employment at the residence for nearly eight months.

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Police said Meena entered the house using a spare key that had been kept outside, using his familiarity with the household’s security arrangements, and when the victim resisted his attempt to commit robbery, he attacked her with a blunt object, strangled her using a mobile phone charging cable, and sexually assaulted her during the course of the assault.

The victim’s father discovered her lying in a pool of blood at around 8:00 am upon returning home, after which she was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

CCTV footage captured the accused entering the premises in a yellow shirt and exiting approximately 40 minutes later in a different set of clothes while carrying a backpack, with police stating that he fled with cash and valuables worth nearly Rs 2.5 lakh.

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The Delhi Police formed at least 15 teams and examined footage from over 100 CCTV cameras across the area, eventually tracking the accused through a digital trail that included the use of a stolen mobile phone and hotel Wi-Fi logs in Dwarka, which led to his arrest.

Further investigation revealed that Meena had already committed another sexual assault in his native village in Alwar, Rajasthan, just hours before arriving in Delhi, and he allegedly travelled in an ambulance in an attempt to evade law enforcement authorities.

Police officials added that the accused had been dismissed from his job six weeks earlier due to financial misconduct and a gambling addiction, and he has now been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for charges including rape, murder, and robbery.