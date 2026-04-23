/'Hellhole on planet': Trump target India, China over birthright citizenship, calls policy ‘ludicrous’

US President Donald Trump shared a letter on birthright citizenship in a post on social media, Truth Social, arguing against the hiring practices in the tech sector in America. In the strongly worded letter, Trump stated that these immigrants are not loyal to America. He criticised that anyone born in the US gets citizenship, which is 'ludicrous'.



“A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet. You don't have to go too far to see that. English is not spoken here anymore. That there's almost no loyalty to this country amongst the immigrant class coming in today, which was not always the case,” the letter stated.

The letter argued that groups such as the Irish, Italians, Polish, Lithuanians, Romanians and Russians successfully assimilated into American society, but claimed the traditional “melting pot” no longer functions as intended. It described birthright citizenship, the idea that anyone born in the US automatically becomes a citizen regardless of their parents’ background, as unreasonable.

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The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) was criticised, with the letter alleging it has “done more damage to this nation than all the mafia families put together”.

It also accused immigrants of placing a strain on public services like healthcare, claiming taxpayers cover costs for undocumented individuals, and pointed to states such as California over alleged welfare misuse and cultural impacts. It focused on states like California and the alleged welfare frauds, along with the cultural and linguistic impact of immigration on their society.



“Our nation is being overrun with Chinese coming here just to drop a baby on our shores to then bring in the entire family. How about some common sense in a bankrupt nation? ACLU Attorney Wang is pushing to destroy our national identity, turn us into a colony of China, but it's not limited to China; it's also India,” the letter added.

Consulate General of Iran react to Trump's post

The Consulate General of Iran said in a post on X that both China and India are cradles of civilisation. Its response came after Trump shared a letter in a post on Truth Social on birthright citizenship, calling India & China ‘hellhole’. The Consulate General indirectly used this term targeting Trump, calling him a war criminal president who threatened to decimate the civilisation in Iran.