/Bimol Akoijam gets interim relief as Delhi HC stays JNU termination order

Delhi High Court on Monday granted interim relief to Congress MP and JNU Professor Bimol Akoijam by staying the university's order terminating his service over allegations of sexual misconduct. Justice Anup J Bhambhani issued notice to the university and listed the matter for further hearing in January.

JNU had terminated Akoijam, the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha member and a professor in its School of Social Sciences, on October 9. The decision followed an inquiry into complaints from 11 female students, including inviting students to his campus residence under the pretext of meetings or gatherings and making inappropriate and obscene remarks during classes.

JNU’s Internal Complaints Committee conducted an inquiry into the complaints and recommended “major punishment” and went ahead with the termination. Akoijam, who denies the allegations, has described his dismissal as a "witch hunt" and raised questions about due process. He challenged the university’s decision in court, arguing that no formal notice was issued to him before the final termination decision was taken, citing procedural irregularities under the UGC Rules and the JNU Act. He has also contested his eviction from his campus residence.

Also Read: Amit Shah boasts Telangana BJP Yuva Morcha President can defeat Rahul Gandhi

The stay does not affect the criminal case. Delhi Police registered an FIR at Vasant Kunj North police station on October 11 under sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Bimol Akoijam has also approached the Rouse Avenue Court seeking anticipatory bail in a sexual harassment case. It is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday.