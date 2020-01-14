Delhi High Court dismisses plea seeking opening of Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking directions to the police to open the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch which has been closed since December 15 last year due to anti- Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. The court asked the Delhi police to look into the matter and deal with the issue.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar was hearing the plea filed by social activist and lawyer Amit Sahni.

The petitioner in the plea which sought to reopen the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch said that the closure is causing huge inconvenience and hardship to lakhs of commuters every day.

Amid the anti-Citizenship Act and anti-NRC demonstrations, the Kalindi Kunj stretch, a crucial route which connects Delhi with Faridabad and Noida has been closed since December 15.

Several commuters using this road have been forced to use alternative routes such as Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) Expressway and Ashram.

Scores of protesters have been agitating in the area against the CAA and NRC for over a month now.

Barricades have been put in place to keep the stir in control.

On January 10, the High Court refused to entertain a petition seeking removal of police barricades in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area contending that it is causing traffic issues and demanding that protestors be shifted to some other location.

The Delhi Police has time and again issued an advisory regarding closure or obstruction due to traffic in the area.

Apart from the temporary road closures, traffic has also been affected because a part of Mathura Road is dug up to for the construction of an underpass, which is expected to ease congestion at Ashram Chowk, Mathura Road and the adjoining arteries by connecting Nizamuddin to New Friends Colony.

Sahni also said that office goers are facing inconvenience and children are compelled to leave home two hours before the school opens.

The petitioner also told the court that he made a representation to the respondents on January 3 but no action has been taken upon the same till date.

(With inputs from ANI)



