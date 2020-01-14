'Jama Masjid not in Pakistan where we aren't allowed to protest': Judge Kamini Lau slams Delhi police

A Delhi court slammed national capital's police on Tuesday while hearing the bail plea of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who was arrested earlier for allegedly instigating violence during anti-Citizenship Protests.

The judge, Kamini Lau, asked what is wrong in peaceful protests and said Jama Masjid is not in Pakistan that protests cannot be held there.

While hearing Azad's bail application, court blasted at the Delhi police for failing to show any evidence against the Azad who was arrested from the Jama Masjid.

Slamming the police for having no evidence, session court judge, Kamini Lau said, "Do you think Delhi Police is so backward that it has no tools to record anything?"

Judge Lau then said that "people can carry out peaceful protests anywhere," adding, "Jama Masjid is not in Pakistan where we are not allowed to protest. Peaceful protests take place in Pakistan as well."

"You are behaving as if Jama Masjid is in Pakistan. Even if it was Pakistan... none of the posts by Azad were unconstitutional," judge Lau said while referring to the social media posts presented by the public prosecutor in which Azad had mentioned about going to dharna in the Jama Masjid area.

The court has now listed the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

In December last year, Azad was arrested by the Delhi police from the Jama Masjid area for rioting, unlawful assembly and other offences in connection with the anti-citizenship protest in Daryaganj area.

In the FIR, the complainant, Daryaganj SHO Rakesh Kumar Sharma, said that the Bhim Army chief instigated a mob of around four thousand people outside the Jama Masjid during the Friday prayer.

Azad in his bail plea claimed that there was no evidence against him in the FIR which state that he had instigated the crowd to march to Delhi Gate from Jama Masjid and indulge in violence.

He further claimed that he suffers from severe physical disability, and it cannot be comprehended that he could at all influence any witnesses whatsoever.

(With inputs from agencies)

