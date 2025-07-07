/Delhi HC verdict on Turkish firm Celebi’s clearance revocation plea likely today

The Delhi High Court on Monday (Jul 7) is expected to pronounce a verdict on petitions by the Turkish company Celebi Airport Services, whose security clearance was removed by the Indian government during the India-Pakistan conflict in May this year over alleged support to Islamabad. The firm handles a large part of the services at nine major airports in India. Following the move, Celebi had filed a legal petition in the Delhi High Court challenging the Indian government’s decision.

Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS) on May 15 revoked the security clearance of the Turkish, citing national security concerns, after Ankara showed support to Islamabad and condemned India’s strikes on terror camps in Pakistan. Indian armed forces on May 7 launched Operation Sindoor in response to the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, targeting terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). On May 23, Justice Sachin Datta reserved the verdict after hearing the submissions in the matter.

Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd oversee ground handling and cargo terminal operations at several airports in India. Defending the government’s decision, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta highlighted an ”unprecedented” threat to aviation security.

Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, who is representing Celebi, on Friday argued that the Centre’s move was against the principles of natural justice. He added that the decision violated the procedure as per the Aircraft Security Rules. He said that the Director General of BCAS ought to have given the petitioners a hearing after issuing a notice of “proposed punishment” along with reasons for their action.

In a statement released on May 15, the Civil Aviation Ministry said, “The security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd, under the category Ground Handling Agency was approved by DG, BCAS vide letter no. 15/99/2022-Delhi-BCAS/E-219110 dated 21.11.2022.”