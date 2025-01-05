Delhi witnessed a third consecutive foggy morning amid the cold wave that has gripped North India on Sunday (Jan 5). The low visibility due to the severe weather conditions has resulted in a delay of 51 trains, news agency PTI reported citing officials.

Advertisment

A dense fog alert has been issued in parts of Delhi as the foggy conditions are likely to continue during the evening and night. According to the weather department, Palam, a locality in South West Delhi, recorded zero visibility between 4 am and 7:30 am on Sunday (Jan 5). A day earlier the area observed a nine-hour spell of zero visibility.

The visibility at Safdarjun dropped to 0.50 metres at 5:30 am on Sunday (Jan 5). The national capital also experienced a dip in the temperature with mercury slipping to 9 degrees Celsius along with brisk winds.

Also read | Indian govt reimposes GRAP-3 curbs in Delhi-NCR amid rise in air pollution levels

Advertisment

Flights and train operations affected

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) issued an advisory on Sunday (Jan 5), urging passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

“While landings and take offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected,” the airport authorities posted on X.

Advertisment

“Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience is deeply regretted.”

On Saturday (Jan 4), over 400 flights were delayed due to the dense fog that has gripped the national capital. In addition, 19 flights were diverted and over 45 were cancelled due to poor weather conditions at Delhi airports.

Railway services are also severely impacted with about 51 trains being delayed due to the near-zero visibility during frigid conditions in the national capital. Meanwhile, the traffic moved sluggishly on the roads as the fog caused difficulties for the drivers.

Also read | Delhi man dupes 700 women on dating apps by posing as US model, now detained

IMD forecast

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies on Sunday (Jan 5), with a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 10 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has also predicted light rainfall in northwest India, including Delhi, between January 10 and 12 due to a western disturbance.

Delhi residents are advised to stay warm and exercise caution while travelling during foggy conditions in the early mornings and late evenings.

The national capital recorded a “very poor” Air Quality Index (AQI) of 372 at 9 am on Sunday (Jan 5), according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

(With inputs from agencies)