Delhi excise policy scam: Arvind Kejriwal ignores another ED summons calls it 'illegal,' 'political vendetta'

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday (Jan 18) called the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the alleged Delhi excise policy case “illegal”. He also said that the notices were a part of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) vendetta against him ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Summons ignored for the fourth time

This is the fourth time that the Delhi CM has skipped the ED’s summons over the past few months after he was asked to appear before the agency for questioning on Thursday.

“These four notices are illegal and invalid. Whenever such notices are sent by ED, they are quashed by the court,” said Kejriwal.

He added, “These notices are nothing but just political vendetta. An investigation was being done in this case for 2 years but they did not recover anything.”

The ED issued a third summons to CM Kejriwal on December 22 last year, in connection with the case, asking him to appear before the agency on January 3. He has also repeatedly called the notices “illegal.”

After skipping the third summons of the agency, Kejriwal, in his reply to the ED, the Delhi CM expressed his readiness to cooperate with the investigation but declined to appear on the summoned date.

Kejriwal earlier skipped the ED summons on January 3, citing Rajya Sabha polls and Republic Day preparations in the Indian capital city.

‘Politically motivated’

The AAP has repeatedly claimed the BJP wants the Delhi CM to be arrested so that he cannot campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“Why have I been called 2 months before the Lok Sabha elections? ED is being run by BJP...Their only intention is to arrest me so that I cannot campaign for the elections,” said Kejriwal, on Thursday.

The Delhi CM was issued the first summons by the ED in October last year when he was asked to appear by the central agency for questioning on November 2. The second was sent on December 18, asking him to appear before the central agency for questioning on December 21.