/Delhi crosses August average rainfall in just 8 days, sees wettest month in 2 years: IMD

Delhi has crossed August's average monthly rainfall in just the first eight days of the month, with the Safdarjung Observatory registering 230.1 mm of rain so far. Between the start of the month till 8.30 am on Saturday, Safdarjung had recorded 225.7 mm of rainfall, while another 4.4 mm was recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, leading the cumulative rainfall to 230.1 mm.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that Delhi's mean total rainfall for August as per the 1991-2020 climatological period is 226.8 mm. The capital city also witnessed its wettest August day in two years on Saturday, with Safdarjung recording 98.7 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am. Previously, the city witnessed more rainfall on August 1, 2024, with 107.6 mm.



Similarly, Palam recorded 104.6 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am, the highest August rainfall the area has seen in a single day since at least 2011. This single day's rainfall accounted for more than half of Palam's average monthly total of 197.9 mm.

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South and central Delhi bore the brunt of the intense rainfall, prompting the IMD to issue red alerts for the region throughout the day. Pushp Vihar received 57 mm of rain during the day, while several other areas of the city also saw heavy downpours.



Across the capital, Ayanagar recorded the highest 24-hour rainfall at 115 mm, in the period ending 8:30 am on Saturday. Other areas followed with Palam (104.6 mm), Najafgarh (103.5 mm), Safdarjung (98.7 mm), Ridge (89.8 mm), Lodi Road (86.8 mm), Pusa (81.5 mm), Mayur Vihar (69.5 mm), and Rajghat (62.6 mm).



Meanwhile, neighbouring Gurgaon recorded 96.5 mm of rain in the same 24-hour period, while Noida and Ghaziabad received 28.5 mm and 33 mm, respectively. The IMD forecast light to very light rain in parts of Delhi over the next two days.

Delhi AQI 'satisfactory'

Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board confirmed that the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of Delhi remained in the ‘Satisfactory’ category at 63 on Saturday, the same as the day before.