Mumbai Terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana has been granted permission to make a single phone call to his family by Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Monday (June 9). This telephonic exchange will be conducted strictly in accordance with jail regulations. It will also be monitored by a senior official from the Tihar jail authority.

In addition, the court has sought a detailed status report on Rana’s health. The court has ordered that the report be submitted within a period of 10 days.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had approved permission for this one-time phone call in its response to the jail authorities. The court has also asked for details from jail authorities, clarifying their stance on whether Rana should be allowed regular phone calls in the future as per the Jail Manual.

On April 9, NIA successfully extradited 26/11 terror attacks mastermind Tahawwur Rana from the US. The attack that shook the maximum city, killed 166 people and over 238 were injured. On arriving Indian capital New Delhi, he was formally arrested and escorted by NSG and NIA teams, which included senior officials, on a special plane from Los Angeles, US.

In US, Rana had been serving his 14-year sentence from 2013, was later released in 2020 on medical grounds.

In 2023, a US court approved his extradition to India, and Rana remained in jail for government clearances. It was in February 2025, as Trump assumed his second term in office, that he approved the extradition after meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.