/Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Shikhar Dhawan launch STEM Innovation Lab at Pitampura school

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Innovation Lab at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Pitampura to strengthen technology-driven learning in government schools.

According to an official release, the lab has been set up with support from Human Mobile Devices (HMD) under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The facility is equipped with modern learning tools and is expected to benefit more than 2,500 students through practical and application-based STEM education.

Speaking at the inauguration, Gupta said every child in Delhi should have the opportunity to dream big and gain access to modern learning opportunities to achieve those goals.

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She reaffirmed the Delhi government's commitment to expanding world-class education infrastructure in government schools so that students are prepared to meet future opportunities and challenges.

Initiative backed by Shikhar Dhawan Foundation

The STEM Innovation Lab has been established through an initiative by former India cricketer and Da One Group Chairman Shikhar Dhawan, with support from the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation led by Sophie Dhawan and HMD Global under the leadership of its CEO and South Asia Head Ravi Kunwar.

The initiative aims to help students build a stronger understanding of science, technology, engineering and mathematics through experiential learning while developing skills needed for an innovation-driven future.

The launch follows the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Da One Group and the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, to strengthen digital education across Delhi government schools.

"The champions of tomorrow are shaped in today's classrooms. At the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, we have always believed that giving back to society begins with investing in our children and their future," Dhawan said.

"Digital Shiksha was created with that belief, and the launch of this STEM Lab marks the next step in that journey. Every child deserves the opportunity to learn, explore and innovate, and I am grateful to the Government of Delhi and HMD for joining us in creating those opportunities for thousands of young minds," the former Indian cricketer added.