/Main Vaapas Aaunga OTT release: Here's when you can watch Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina-Sharvari film

Imtiaz Ali not only won hearts but also ruled the box office with the release of Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Diljit Dosanjh. After a long wait, the movie is finally set to release on OTT.

Released on June 12, the movie has won the hearts of both audiences and critics. It made people relive the era of Partition in a way that was both love-worthy and heart-wrenching. Now, the movie is set to premiere on Netflix, so those who haven’t watched it in theatres can catch it this weekend.

When can you watch Main Vaapas Aaunga on OTT?

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Directed by Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga will release on August 7 on Netflix. Just a day before the film hits the platform, the streaming giant made the announcement.

''78 saal pehle jo kahaani adhoori reh gayi thi, woh ab poori hogi🥹Watch Main Vaapas Aaunga, out 7 August, on Netflix!'' they wrote in the announcement post.

Despite a box office clash with Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, Main Vaapas Aaunga performed well in theatres. All credit goes to the strong word-of-mouth around its story, performances, and music.

Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, the film presents a dual-timeline love story that explores themes of love, longing as it traces the story of a couple, separated by Partition of India and Pakistan.

The theme of memory, trauma, and choices from the past continues to haunt the present. The movie features a stellar cast comprising Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Rajat Kapoor, and Sharvari.

Main Vaapas Aaunga review: Imtiaz Ali crafts a hauntingly beautiful tale of partition trauma, love, and longing