/Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates slip road bridge connecting Ghazipur drain to Hindon canal

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday (Aug 13) inaugurated the newly constructed 2-Lane Slip Road Bridge connecting the Ghazipur Drain to the Hindon Canal. The project is expected to provide significant relief to lakhs of commuters from Kondli, Kalyanpuri, Ghazipur and adjoining areas by easing traffic congestion, reducing travel time and improving daily connectivity.

The inauguration was attended by Delhi BJP President and Union Minister of State Shri Harsh Malhotra, Cabinet Minister Shri Parvesh Sahib Singh Ji, MLAs Shri Ravinder Negi Ji and Shri Ravikant Ji, District President Shri Vijender Dhama Ji, along with public representatives, senior officials, local residents and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the Delhi Government is committed to strengthening the city's road infrastructure and enhancing connectivity to ensure smoother, faster and more convenient travel for citizens. She added that such infrastructure projects are aimed at improving the overall Ease of Living for every Delhiite.

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Promoting sustainable waste

Earlier this month CM Rekha Gupta inaugurated 'Arpan', a donation centre for old clothes at Punjabi Bagh West Metro Station, marking a significant step towards promoting sustainable waste management and advancing a circular economy in the National Capital.

The 'Arpan' initiative seeks to encourage citizens to donate their old, wearable clothes for reuse, recycling and upcycling, thereby reducing textile waste, conserving valuable resources and fostering responsible consumption. By extending the life cycle of clothing, the initiative aims to minimise waste sent to landfills while promoting environmentally sustainable practices across Delhi.