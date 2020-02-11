After Assembly election victory, Manish Sisodia takes jibe at BJP

After Aam Aadmi Party's resounding victory in Assembly polls, senior leader Manish Sisodia took a jibe at rival Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday.

"Nationalism means working for the betterment of citizens," said Sisodia who defeated BJP rival Ravinder Singh Negi from Patparganj seat.

Sisodia also said that People of Delhi have explained the "true" meaning of nationalism through their mandate.

"Being in government and providing quality education is real patriotism," said Sisodia.

"I am happy to have won the Patparganj seat again. The BJP indulged in politics of hate. But I thank the people of Patparganj. Today, Delhi's people have chosen a government which works for them. They have explained the true meaning of nationalism through their mandate."

According to Election Commission of India, AAP won 61 seats out of 70 while it is still leading on one. Meanwhile, BJP won eight seats and Congress failed to get even one seat.

The counting of votes is still underway.

Soon after the results came in favour of AAP, party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal dedicated his win to the Delhi voters and said it will mark "beginning of a new kind of politics".

"This the victory of the people who consider me as their son and voted for us," Kejriwal said while addressing the party workers in Delhi.

On January 28, senior BJP leaders from various states, including former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, had slammed the ruling AAP and dubbed the February 8 Assembly polls in the national capital as a fight between "nationalism" and "anarchy".