Delhi: 9 killed, 3 injured in Kirari fire tragedy; government announces Rs 10 lakh compensation

A massive fire broke out in Delhi on Monday in which nine people got killed and three were injured.

The incident occurred in a three-story residential-cum commercial building in Delhi's Kirari area.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Monday. It has been doused now.

The cause of the fire is not known yet but local reports said that it was a cylinder blast.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed condolence to the deceased.

"Extremely sad news. The fire was controlled but 9 people could not be saved. May their soul rest in peace," Kejriwal said on Twitter.

The Delhi government has also announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the next of kin of those who died in the tragedy.

"Inspected Kirari area where the tragic incident happened. Ordered Magisterial probe to fix responsibility. Delhi Govt. to provide Rs. 10 lakh compensation for deceased; Rs. 1 lakh for those injured and their treatment," Health Minister Satyendra Jain tweeted.

This comes merely a month after as many as 43 people died in a major fire tragedy at a factory in the Anaj Mandi area of Old Delhi.