Delete link that shows wrong map of Jammu and Kashmir: India orders Wikipedia

The Government of India has asked Wikipedia to take down a map that shows the wrong map of Jammu and Kashmir, issuing a strongly-worded letter to the United States-based nonprofit, according to officials.



Also read | Leh row: Deliberate attempt to undermine will of Parliament, says India's IT ministry to Twitter



The government had earlier severely criticised Twitter over a similar map issue — the geotag for Leh showed it as a part of China.

The order was issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, they said.

This matter was flagged by a Twitter user through a tweet calling upon the government to take strict action.

The Twitter user Chhatrasal Singh had highlighted the Wikipedia page on India-Bhutan relationship where the map incorrectly depicted the boundary of Jammu Kashmir.

Taking cognizance of this, the Minister of Electronics and Information technology swiftly issued an order on November 27 directing Wikipedia to remove the page as it is a violation of territorial integrity and sovereignty of India.

Sources said if Wikipedia does not follow the directions, the Government can take serious legal action against it including blocking access to the entire platforms as per Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. So far, Wikipedia has not corrected the map.

(With inputs from agencies)