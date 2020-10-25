Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performs ‘shastra Puja’ at Sukna military camp

On the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who is on a two-day tour of Darjeeling and Sikkim performed the Shastra Puja at Sukna Military Camp on Sunday.

Defence Minister Singh performed the Shastra Puja on weapons along with Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Narvane at the headquarters of 33 Corps also popularly known as the Trishakti Corps in Sukna Military Camp, West Bengal.

“There is a great sense of happiness when I meet the jawans. I have no words to express as far as their motivation is concerned. The role that Trishakti Corps played in 1962, 1971 is commendable. Several brave jawans have laid down their lives in the line of duty,” said Singh.

He also emphasised on the border tensions between India and China and said, “India wants the tension to end and peace be established. I am confident that my jawans and the Indian Army will not allow even an inch of our land to be handed over to anyone else. As far as what happened in the Ladakh border, the role of our jawans played in that tension will be written in history.”

After performing the puja, Singh inspected a few weapons too.

Trishakti Corps is responsible for guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in the Sikkim sector. Recently, the Indian Army has strengthened security arrangements, moved weapon systems and bolstered deployment of troops along the LAC in the Sikkim sector.