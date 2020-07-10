Decoding the biggest takeaway from Vikas Dubey encounter

The news that hit not just national but international headlines too was the story of Indian gangster Vikas Dubey, who was killed in an encounter earlier today.



Multiple theories are being floated on his encounter.

Also read | How dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey survived in Uttar Pradesh for so long?

A video went viral since yesterday, moments after Vikas Dubey was arrested at a temple in the central Indian city of Ujjain.

Also read | The rise and fall of Vikas Dubey: A gangster with strong links in UP political circle

"I am Vikas Dubey from Kanpur," he said while shouting at the police who surrounded him.

Was he warning the cops of the consequences of arresting him or making sure, they cannot build a case of mistaken identity?

As many as 62 criminal cases were registered against him, which included five murder cases and eight cases of attempted murder.

The arrest yesterday meant Dubey likely to get life imprisonment, if not a death sentence.

However, Dubey did not look particularly scared perhaps he knew he can break out.

On searching Dubey's history, we found that Dubey comes from a village in Kanpur and is a gangster for more than 30 years.

He was involved in real-estate business and even won district-level elections in 2000.

Dubey received immense political backing and has been linked with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP).

A few days ago, eight cops who were involved in an operation to arrest this gangster were killed, which led to nationwide anger to bring Dubey to justice.

However, his encounter was not as simple as it appears as his arrest could open a pandora's box, which could reveal the secrets of political leaders.

A lot of political careers could be destroyed if Dubey opened up his mouth during interrogation.

Also, the justice system in India is well-known for its delayed justice. There are about 30 million pending cases in district courts, nearly 4.7 million in several high courts, and about 60,000 in the apex court.

Experts said Dubey's encounter was imminent as it solves the problem of outing leaders. It also silences the public who demanded justice.

The only surprise was the timing of the encounter. No one thought of the police closing the case this quick.

A lot of Indians celebrated the gangster's death.

In December 2019, all four accused of the gangrape of a woman doctor were killed in an encounter.

This Hyderabad gangrape incident also led to widespread anger in the country.

Following the encounter, there were mixed reactions.

Some clicked selfies with the dead bodies, others called the encounter a cover-up.

It is clear that nothing has changed eight months later and change will be unlikely until we address the glorification of encounters in India.

The biggest takeaway from Dubey's encounter was that it is a commentary on the Indian justice system and how it has moulded people's attitudes towards encounters.

People would rather have the gangster dead than wait for infinite years for courts to deliver justice.

For the unversed, India's conviction rate is 48.8 per cent, according to the 2017 official figures.

Encounters lost out on the bigger story. One alleged criminal is dead but a larger nexus is alive.

The politicians who gave patronage to Dubey, who were in cahoots are roaming free.

Another Dubey can rise with time and this is no evil prophecy but India's bitter truth.

