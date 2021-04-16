Decoding India's role as Afghanistan set to begin a new chapter

India likes to see a transition in Afghanistan that is "Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled".

The question is: How will New Delhi enable that?

The answer to this is: by engaging constructively.

The Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib told us this morning he had a conversation with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

India's stakes are high and External Affair Minister S Jaishankar shared with us that India is running development projects in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan.

However, New Delhi's approach has met with criticism too.

In a conversation at Stanford University this week, former US National Security Adviser HR McMaster spoke about the fears of Pakistan.

He spoke about how Islamabad needs to maintain influence in Afghanistan because it fears a strategic encirclement by India.

Jaishankar said there is an attempt to create a misleading narrative around New Delhi's assistance to Afghanistan.

"Look at our record," Jaishankar said.

