Has Taliban really changed?

The Afghanistan government believes that it can hold its ground without the help of foreign forces.

But the question is what about the Taliban?

Is it prepared to participate in a democratic process?

Would it agree to share power in the republic of Afghanistan? Or does it still insist on leading an Islamic Emirate?

We asked Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif about this.

He mentioned of the threat of violence Because the risk of an escalation is real.

The Taliban has promised fresh attacks If the foreign forces don't meet the deadline to withdraw.

Is the Taliban just waiting for the Americans to leave before it makes its first moves?

Afghanistan feels that would be a mistake.

Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib said that there has been "no change in the Taliban".

The world saw a Taliban regime more than 20 years ago and it's a different world now.

Is it also a different Taliban? Is it more in tune with the times?

Iran does not believe this as Zarif said the Taliban wants to take Afghanistan back to the 90s.

Has the Taliban not changed?

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was guarded in his response..

He did say very clearly that Afghanistan has certainly changed.

And that any agreement made now should not undo the gains made in the past.

