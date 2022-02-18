Dawood Ibrahim's brother, Iqbal Kaskar held in money laundering case

In a money laundering case, a special court in Mumbai on Friday placed fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till February 24.

The ED, which is undertaking a money laundering probe into underworld-linked property and hawala trades, took custody of Kaskar earlier in the day, based on a production warrant granted by the court.

Kaskar is now imprisoned in Thane jail in connection with various extortion cases.

After an interrogation on Friday, Kaskar was placed under arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and was brought before special judge MG Deshpande by the ED, which had requested his custody for further investigation.



According to the ED, which was represented by special public prosecutor Hiten Venegoakar, Kaskar was a significant member of the gang commanded by Dawood Ibrahim and was involved in actions such as threatening, extortion, and so on.

Because he is a key conspirator and leader of the syndicate, his interrogation may expose critical details that are in their exclusive domain, the ED warned the court.

The ED raided ten addresses in Mumbai earlier this week, including ones linked to Ibrahim's late sister Haseena Parkar, Kaskar, and a brother-in-law of mobster Chota Shakeel.

The ED case stems from a recent FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Ibrahim and others under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

(With inputs from agencies)