Date for 'Bhoomi Poojan' for Ram temple likely to be discussed during Trust meeting today

Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will hold its meeting at 3 pm in Circuit House on Saturday.

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

The date for Bhoomi Poojan for the Ram temple is likely to be discussed during this meet. Nripendra Mishra, who was the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will attend this meeting.

Also read: Ram temple trust members set to meet on July 18 in Ayodhya

This is the second meeting of the Trust after the formation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust in Ayodhya. The participants in the meeting are likely to discuss the date of the foundation stone and also on the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also read| Hindu sculptures, broken idols found at Ram Janmabhoomi site during land levelling: Temple trust

Notably, there has been no response from the Prime Minister's office formally about this program.Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to Ayodhya to inaugurate the construction work at the Ram Mandir site.

The president of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das had written a letter to Modi, requesting him to visit the sacred city.

The letter was sent to PM as seers do not want the 'Bhoomi poojan' to be done virtually and want him to join the inauguration program.

"There is no fixed date for PM Modi to come to Ayodhya to worship the land for the construction of Ram Temple in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. If PM Modi ji accepts the invite, then Bhoomi Pujan will be done by him," said Mahant Nrityagopas Das while speaking to ANI.