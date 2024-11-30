Chennai

Cyclone Fengal is expected to cross the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts around the evening of November 30. Reports came that more than 20 flights have been cancelled by the Chennai Airport after the announcement by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The airport has also temporarily shut its operations till 7 pm today.

Chennai Metro Rail said its operations will continue as usual, but it has informed the public of parking areas of specific metro stations that are likely to be affected by the cyclone.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has reviewed the arrangements and precautionary measures taken by the state government in the wake of Cyclone Fengal, ANI reported.

Rainfall started before the arrival of Fengal

Heavy rainfall started in several parts of Chennai that led to waterlogging in many areas. The visuals of the city showed the roads were inundated due to heavy rainfall. Several parts of Chennai city faced water logging issues. Waterlog till ankle level in New Washermanpet, from Gemini flyover and mount road area and also Vehicles like Cars and Two wheelers are moving slowly and suffering to cross the water, ANI reported.

Authorities were reported working to clear waterlogging in 134 spots. Around nine trees fell in the city and a few of them have been cleared.

Out of 22 subways, 21 of them have had smooth traffic flow so far.

IMD: Weather radars deployed to monitor cyclonic activity

