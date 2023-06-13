Cyclone Biparjoy Latest Updates | Cyclonic storm falls into 'very severe' category as IMD issues orange alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement on Tuesday (June 15) that the extremely severe cyclonic storm "Cyclone Biparjoy" has weakened into a 'very severe' cyclonic storm category.

According to India's weather agency, the cyclone has been moving northwards at a speed of five kilometres per hour and is centred approximately 290 km southwest of Porbandar, Gujarat. It added that the cyclone is expected to cross Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions as well as the adjoining Pakistan coasts on Thursday. The department has issued an orange alert for the regions in view of the cyclone, Hindustan Times reported.

IMD updates on Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts: Orange Message. VSCS BIPARJOY at 0530IST of today about 300km WSW of Porbandar, 290km SW of Devbhumi Dwarka, 340km SSW of Jakhau Port, 350km SSW of Naliya. To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by the evening of 15th June as VSCS. pic.twitter.com/WM61VMdvxc — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 13, 2023 ×

IMD on Monday said that Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to cross Gujarat's Jakhau Port on June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm, after issuing an orange alert, the department said, "VSCS Biparjoy lay centered at 0230 IST of the 13th June, 2023 over Northeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea about 290 km southwest of Porbandar & 360 km south-southwest of Jakhau Port. To cross Saurashtra & Kutch near Jakhau Port by evening of 15th June as a VSCS."

The department said that the cyclone is likely to enter southwest Rajasthan on June 16.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of the Centre to deal with the cyclone situation. The official statement stated that the PM has directed senior officials to take every possible measure required to ensure that the state government safely evacuates people living in vulnerable areas.

Recently the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in Kachchh held a brief review meeting with all districts of Gujarat on preparedness, ahead of cyclone 'Biparjoy.'

State officials take precautionary steps

On Monday, the North Western Railway (NWR) as a precautionary step cancelled 67 train operations as the cyclone is expected to enter southwest Rajasthan.

Several flights were delayed in Mumbai. However, due to cancelled and delayed travelling operations, passengers showed anger and complained about inconvenience. Several images and videos were posted on Twitter complaining about the airlines asking, "how long will you make us wait?"

Similarly, with the pre-monsoon spell and the danger the cyclone poses, an official said that all "beach activities" in Goa have come to a standstill and all lifeguards have been instructed to install red flags at vulnerable spots.

The Director of Information and Publication Railway Board in Delhi said, "Disaster Management room has been activated and field staff has been put on alert mode. Emergency control rooms have been opened in Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Ahmedabad and Gandhidham.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE