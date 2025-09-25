/Curfew in Leh, Section 163 in Kargil to prevent protests and Law and order situation

Authorities in Leh have imposed a curfew today, while Section 163 has been enforced in Kargil following violent clashes that resulted in four deaths and 70 injuries. The protests erupted over demands for statehood and protections under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. As a precautionary measure, the District Magistrate of Kargil, Rakesh Kumar, IAS, has imposed prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS), 2023, with immediate effect to prevent any disturbance to public order. The order prohibits the following without prior written permission or authorisation. Processions, rallies, public marches, or demonstrations of any kind. Use of loudspeakers, sound amplifiers, or vehicle-mounted public address systems. Public statements, speeches, or electronic messages likely to disturb peace or provoke enmity.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a statement attributing the violent protests in Leh, which caused casualties and damage, to activist Sonam Wangchuk. The MHA accused him of inciting unrest and misleading the public. The ministry reiterated its commitment to resolving the issues through dialogue and highlighted progress made in previous discussions.

''A hunger strike was started by Sh Sonam Wangchuk on 10-09-2025 stating the demand of 6th schedule and statehood for Ladakh. It is well known that the Government of India has been actively engaged with Apex Body Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance on the same issues. Series of meetings were held with them through the formal channel of the High-Powered Committee as well as Sub-committee and multiple informal meetings with leaders. The process of dialogue through this mechanism has yielded phenomenal results by increasing reservations for Ladakh scheduled tribes from 45% to 84%, providing 1/3 women reservations in the councils and declaring Bhoti and Purgi as official languages.'' it read.

It further added, that ''The demands on which Mr Wangchuk was on hunger strike are an integral part of the discussion in HPC. In spite of many leaders urging to call off the hunger strike he continued with the hunger strike and misleading the people through provocative mention of Arab Spring-style protest and references to Gen Z protests in Nepal. On 24th September, at around 11.30 am, a mob instigated by his provocative speeches left the venue of the hunger strike and attacked a political party office as well as Government office of the CEC Leh.''

The next High-Powered Committee meeting is scheduled for October 6, with further discussions planned later this month. Meanwhile, a high-level Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) team will arrive in Leh today to assess the situation and is expected to meet with leaders from Leh and Kargil. The team will remain in Leh today and tomorrow before returning to the national capital.