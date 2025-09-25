/Who is Sonam Wangchuk? Person behind Ladakh protest, now accused by Centre for violence through 'provocative statements'

The government of India on Wednesday (Sep 24) accused climate activist Sonam Wangchuk for the violent protests in the Leh, in which four people were dead and over 60 injured. Protesters were demanding statehood for Ladakh and implementation of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The Ministry of Home Affairs said Wangchuk’s “provocative statements” triggered the unrest. According to officials, his hunger strike and speeches encouraged the crowd and later they attacked BJP and government offices, set vehicles and buildings on fire and injured more than 30 police and CRPF personnel.

Earlier, the demonstrations turned violent, leading to clashes with police. Security forces responded with tear gas shells and baton charges. Following the violence, authorities imposed a curfew in Leh and banned gatherings of more than five people. Following this, Wangchuk called off his hunger strike and urged people to stay peaceful.

Who is Sonam Wangchuk?

Sonam Wangchuk is an engineer and education reformer from Ladakh, known for his eco-friendly innovations. He designed the SECMOL campus, which runs entirely on solar power without using fossil fuels for cooking, heating and lighting. Wangchuk gained limelight in 2009 with Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, which is inspired by his life story. While many refer to him as "The real life Phunsukh Wangdu", he denies it.

Born in 1966 near Alchi in Leh district, Wangchuk studied in Srinagar in his early days but later moved to Delhi for higher education. He pursued Mechanical Engineering at NIT Srinagar in 1987, and went on to found SECMOL (Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh). Through projects like “Operation New Hope,” he worked with locals and the government to improve education in the region. He also went for Earthen Architecture at Craterre School of Architecture in Grenoble, France, in 2011.