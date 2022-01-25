Cryptocurrencies stolen from Delhi businessman & transferred to Hamas: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police said a businessman's cryptocurrencies were stolen and allegedly transferred to the military wing of Palestinian organisation Hamas.

The police added that $3 million worth of cryptocurrencies were stolen three years ago in India's capital city. The police have been trailing the case since 2019 after a businessman in the capital's Paschim Vihar area complained that cryptocurrencies from his wallet were being fraudulently transferred.

Delhi Police said investigations revealed the "cryptocurrency trail" led to the wallets of the Palestinian Al-Qassam Brigade.

The wallets have reportedly been seized by Israel's national bureau for counter-terror financing. It allegedly belonged to a person named Mohammad Naseer Ibrahim Abdulla.

Police said one e-wallet which had a "major share" of the cryptocurrencies was operated from Giza in Egypt by a person named Ahmed Marzooq and another by a resident at Ramallah in Palestinian territory.

The police said although most bitcoins were being used for terror financing it was also allegedly being used to access child pornography.

