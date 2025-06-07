Cross-border espionage ring: Arrested Indian YouTuber spills details about Pakistani 'mastermind'

In a major development, Indian intelligence agencies have uncovered a cross-border espionage network allegedly masterminded by a former Pakistani police officer. The revelation surfaced during the interrogation of an Indian YouTuber who was allegedly arrested for leaking sensitive information related to military installations and troop movements.

Punjab YouTuber Jasbir Singh, who was arrested earlier this week for allegedly spying for Pakistan, revealed during probe that an ex-cop Nasir Dhillon had introduced him to Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) officials in Lahore. He had also arranged Jasbir Singh's meeting with ISI operative Danish in Pakistan.

Also Read: Chaos in Bangladesh again? BNP rejects Yunus' national polls date, asks 'why December elections not possible'

As per reports, Nasir and his female accomplice, Naushaba Shehzad aka Madam N, were specifically tasked by ISI to nurture Indian influencers.



"After initial onboarding, Nasir would connect Indian YouTubers visiting Pakistan with high commission official Danish and others who would then assign them espionage tasks and invite them as guests to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi," an investigator was quoted saying to The Times of India.

Nasir is also a real estate dealer operating from Faisalabad and enjoys driving SUVs. "He has a lot of followers on YouTube and he advocates for visas to Indians yearning to meet family in Pakistan through his videos. But that is his alibi to cover up his spying operation," a senior investigator was quoted saying to TOI.



Nasir and Naushaba Shehzad, who operate a travel agency in Pakistan, provided visas for the influencers who "cooperated". Besides providing with visa and other amenities, such as stay at five star hotels, the duo requested the influencers to make pro-Pakistan videos and post them so that a positive narrative is created.

Jasbir used to operate a channel called "Jaan Mahal.” He also used to maintain a close connection with arrested youtuber Jyoti Malhotra and Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a Pakistani High Commission Official who was expelled from India.



The police investigation found that Jasbir has visited Pakistan three times (2020, 2021, 2024). His electronic devices have contact listed from multiple Pakistan-based numbers. He also attended the Pakistan National Day event in Delhi on the invitation of Danish where he met with other Pakistani officials and bloggers.

Further, police have also found that Danish used to call the 'spies' as guests to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi and assign them tasks. Security agencies also suspect that hundreds of former police personnel of Pakistan Police are part of the espionage racket, which targets Indian YouTubers.