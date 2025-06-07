/Chaos in Bangladesh again? BNP rejects Yunus' national polls date, asks 'why December elections not possible'

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the party seen as the election frontrunner in Bangladesh has rejected Muhammad Yunus' new dates for polls, reiterating its demands for December elections. BNP has long demanded that the next parliamentary elections should be held by December this year.



The BNP listed several roadblocks that could be faced if elections are held in April, as announced by Yunus. It said that a weather crisis can be faced if the elections are held in the first half of April. It also highlighted that in the second half, Ramadan could be a reason for postponing the election. It blamed Yunus for not specifying any reason for not holding elections this year.



In a statement after the party meeting, BNP stated, “Although the victory was achieved through the huge sacrifices of the students and the public in July-August 2024, the unnecessary delay in the election ceremony has disappointed and angered the people. This meeting reiterates the proposal to hold the election by December, considering Ramadan, secondary and higher secondary or equivalent examinations, and weather conditions, etc.”

It also raised concerns about free and fair elections. “Although the non-partisan interim government talks about establishing a consensus, it is influenced by a particular political group and ignores the opinions of the majority of political parties. This questions its impartiality. The meeting believes that the people of the country may be rightly concerned about the possibility of free and fair elections.”

Yunus announces national poll dates

Amid mounting pressure, Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus said that national elections will be held in April next year. "I am announcing to the citizens of the country that the election will be held on any day in the first half of April 2026," said Yunus, the 84-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner who leads the caretaker government.

"The government has been doing everything necessary to create an environment conducive to holding the election," he added in the television broadcast, while repeating his warning that reforms were needed. "It should be remembered that Bangladesh has plunged into deep crisis every time it has held a flawed election," he said. "The Election Commission will provide you with a detailed roadmap for the elections at an appropriate time," Yunus said.