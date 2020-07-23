Criminals can’t escape justice after crossing national borders, says UK envoy on Vijay Mallya

Highlighting that UK govt does understand the "importance" of Vijay Mallya case, the new British High Commission to India Sir Philip Barton has said," criminals can’t escape justice after crossing national borders"

Sir Philip Barton said, "The UK, UK govt, and these are calls who are independent of govt, absolutely clear around roles in preventing people from avoiding justice by moving countries. We are determined to play our part. In any case, to make sure we are working together to make sure criminals can't escape justice when crossing national borders."

Adding, “I do understand, and UK govt understands the importance of the case."

On both extradition of the fugitive and his reported asylum plea, the envoy said, he has "nothing to say" given it’s an ongoing process. New Delhi has been in touch with UK side for his "early" extradition.

Vijay Mallya's leave to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court was rejected earlier this year ago leaving no further legal remedy in the country.

It now up to the UK home secretary Priti Patel to give a final go-ahead by signing on the extradition papers. Mallya had committed a fraud of Rs 9,000 crore on a consortium of Indian banks. India had requested UK govt not to consider fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya's request.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava few weeks ago said, “we have requested the UK side not consider his asylum if requested by him" because there appear to be "no ground for his persecution" in India.

The envoy also responded to a question on the India China situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) saying, London has seen "progress" and "commitments during SR level talks are welcome. It is encouraging. There is de-escalation, tensions seem to ease. Hope we won't see a change in that”.

On the current London- Beijing tiff, over China-backed national security law for Hong Kong, the envoy said, ‘We don't have a border with China, we do have responsibility for Hong Kong. The new security law is a violation of the UK-China declaration. We also have concerns about Uighurs in Xinjiang."

The UK handed over Hong Kong to China in 1997 after the end of the 99-year lease.