SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Out-of-form SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) as they go head-to-head in match 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) on Saturday (April 12). Now on a four-match losing streak, SRH will be desperate to register two points on the board if they are to keep their top four hopes alive. So here's our take on who should make it to the Dream11 for the SRH vs PBKS contest.

SRH vs PBKS Match Preview

So far in the IPL 2025, SRH have lost four matches and a defeat on Saturday will see them condemned to a third consecutive on home turf. The sole win came against Rajasthan Royals on the opening day while Punjab have won both their away matches against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction MyPlaying 11

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Prabhsimran Singh



Batters: Travis Head, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis



All-Rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Priyansh Arya, Marco Jansen



Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Arshdeep Singh

SRH vs PBKS Head-to-Head Records

Saturday's meeting between SRH and PBKS will be the 24th between the franchises with the former leading the way with 16 wins. PBKS on the other hand have won seven with no matches ending in no result.

3 Top Captain Or Vice-Captain Choices

1. Travis Head

Travis Head is an aggressive batter at the top of the order and had a great season last time scoring 567 runs in 15 matches. He scored a half century in the opening match.

2. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has been in sublime form this season scoring 97 runs in the opening match and 52 runs in the second game.

3. Priyansh Arya

Having scored a hundred in 39 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Priyansh Arya will be a good value to have in the team. He should be a good option considering his form for Punjab Kings.

SRH vs PBKS Fantasy Cricket Tips

Priyansh Arya and Shashank Singh are the two safest options to have on the team as they both are in good form. They played match-winning innings against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Team Analysis

SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom of the points table with four losses and a win in five matches. They lost the previous match against the Punjab Kings and have now lost their last four games on the trot. They will be keen to bounce back.

PBKS: Punjab Kings are fourth in the points table with three wins and a loss in four matches. They beat Chennai Super Kings by 18 runs in the previous match and will be high on confidence. This promises to be a closely fought game between these two sides.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is renowned for its batting-friendly conditions, where a quick outfield and short boundaries create the perfect setting for high-scoring encounters.

Suggested playing 11 No. 2 for SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Prabhsimran Singh, Heinrich Klaasen (c)



Batters: Shreyas Iyer (vc), Priyansh Arya, Travis Head, Nehal Wadhera, Aniket Verma



All-Rounders: Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma



Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Yuzvendra Chahal



Match Prediction: Who Will Win SRH vs PBKS?

Considering PBKS and SRH are on the opposite side of the IPL standings, the former is expected to win the contest. However, we predict SRH have gone with an upset and expect SRH to come good and beat PBKS in Hyderabad.

