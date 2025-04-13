RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals head into the latest Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) contest sitting seventh in the standings s they face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday (April 13). Visitors RCB have an impressive away record having won all three matches on the road while Rajasthan Royals search for back-to-back wins. So here's our take on who should make it to the Dream11 for the RR vs RCB contest.

RR vs RCB Match Preview

So far in the IPL 2025, RR have won two matches out of five with wins coming against Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings. The latest meeting will be the 33rd between the pair as RCB edge RR with a head-to-head record of 15-14. The contest also marks the return of Rajasthan Royals to the Sawai Mansing Stadium in Jaipur having earlier played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction MyPlaying 11

Wicketkeeper: Philip Salt, Sanju Samson



Batters: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag



All-Rounders: Krunal Pandya, Nitish Rana



Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jofra Archer

RR vs RCB Head-to-Head Records

Both RR and RCB have almost identical records in their previous 32 meetings with the latter leading the head-to-head 15-14 while three matches have ended with no result.

3 Top Captain Or Vice-Captain Choices

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the batting and scored 435 runs in 15 matches in the previous edition. He will be a good captaincy pick for this match.

2. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in this history of IPL with more than 8000 runs. He will be a good captaincy pick for this match.

3. Josh Hazlewood

So far with eight wickets in the IPL 2025, Hazlewood has been a good value-for-money player. We expect him to perform well and get at least a couple of wickets to justify his selection.

RR vs RCB Fantasy Cricket Tips

Jitesh Sharma and Rajat Patidar are good options to have in the Dream11 having been in great form. Sanju Samson is also a value edition on the side.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Analysis

RR: The Rajasthan Royals are seventh in the points table with two wins and three losses in five matches. They suffered a defeat against the Gujarat Titans in the previous match by 58 runs. Rajasthan are back at their home ground and will be keen to do well at this venue.

RCB: Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered a defeat in the previous match against Delhi Capitals. They are placed fourth in the points table with three wins and two losses in five matches. This promises to be a closely fought game between these two sides.

Sawai Mansing Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Sawai Mansing Stadium has traditionally favoured batters with high-scoring contests expected. The afternoon contest will further help the batters with support from smaller boundaries at the SM Stadium.

Suggested playing 11 No. 2 for RR vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Phil Salt



Batters: Rajat Patidar (C), Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal



All-Rounders: Riyan Parag



Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Josh Hazelwood, Sandeep Sharma, Suyash Sharma



Match Prediction: Who Will Win RR vs RCB?

Playing in their first game at their natural home of Sawai Mansing Stadium, we reckon home advantage will be a huge factor in the outcome of the match. Therefore, we have gone for a Rajasthan Royals win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Disclaimer: The fantasy tips and facts expressed within this article are the author's personal opinions and WION does not promote or endorse any sort of betting activity. They do not reflect the views of WION. It is not a reflection of the actual points you might earn. WION does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.